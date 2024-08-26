Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Squad Competition 2024 M320 Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz, Staff Sgt. Prosper Ndow and Spc. Britton Spencer

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands fire M320 Grenade Launcher Module at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2024. 71 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Britton Spencer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935493
    VIRIN: 240901-A-AE861-5860
    Filename: DOD_110539567
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2024 M320 Range, by CPL Natalie Kooz, SSG Prosper Ndow and SPC Britton Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    grenade launcher
    M320 Grenade Launcher Module
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition
    24ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download