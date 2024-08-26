Army Best Squad Competition 2024 M320 Range

Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands fire M320 Grenade Launcher Module at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2024. 71 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Britton Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935493
|VIRIN:
|240901-A-AE861-5860
|Filename:
|DOD_110539567
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
