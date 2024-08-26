Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Night Shooting Qualification

Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands shoot M4s and M249 Squad Automatic Weapons during the night qualification shooting event as part of Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2023. 71 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Britton Spencer)
Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 17:35
Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
