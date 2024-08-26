Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Rappel Tower B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz and Sgt. Addison Shinn

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad (BSC) Competitors demonstrate their ability to rappel at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, September 1st, 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad "among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz and Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935490
    VIRIN: 240901-A-AE861-7760
    Filename: DOD_110539532
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Rappel Tower B-roll, by CPL Natalie Kooz and SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rappel tower
    Army Resereve
    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst
    Best Squad Competion
    24ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download