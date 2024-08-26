U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad (BSC) Competitors demonstrate their ability to rappel at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, September 1st, 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad "among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz and Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935490
|VIRIN:
|240901-A-AE861-7760
|Filename:
|DOD_110539532
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Rappel Tower B-roll, by CPL Natalie Kooz and SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
