Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Crew Serve Weapon

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors perform Crew Serve Weapons (CSW)qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey Aug 31, 2024. The CSW event was graded from a set of guidelines for a portable weapon systems that requires a crew of two or more people to operate at maximum efficiency. Army Reserve soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sergeant Dominic Purnell)