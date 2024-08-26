Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Crew Serve Weapon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors perform Crew Serve Weapons (CSW)qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey Aug 31, 2024. The CSW event was graded from a set of guidelines for a portable weapon systems that requires a crew of two or more people to operate at maximum efficiency. Army Reserve soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sergeant Dominic Purnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935489
    VIRIN: 240831-A-WN886-9755
    Filename: DOD_110539512
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Crew Serve Weapon, by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew-Served Weapon
    24ARBSC
    24 Army Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download