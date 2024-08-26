Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Best Squad 2024 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, Sep 1, 2024. The TCCC event is graded using a set of guidelines for providing prehospital trauma care on the battlefield. Army Reserve Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers (U.S. Army Reserve Video by SPC Josue Mayorga/Release).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935488
    VIRIN: 240901-A-GK700-4893
    Filename: DOD_110539504
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad 2024 Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24ARBSC, 24 Army Best Squad Competition, TCCC, Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download