    Tanks in Town 2024 Reel

    MONS, BELGIUM

    09.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 1, 2024. The weekend-long event culminated in a military parade through the surrounding communities and the streets of Mons. This is one of many outreach events that V Corps Soldiers participated in across Europe this year. Events like this help connect the U.S. military with local communities and inspire trust and confidence in the capabilities and skills of the Soldiers of V Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zoe Y. Tourne)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935487
    VIRIN: 240901-A-KL045-4399
    Filename: DOD_110539497
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MONS, BE

    Belgium
    Mons Belgium
    USAEUR-AF
    USAEUR U.S. Army Europe
    tanksintown

