Tanks in Town 2024 Reel

U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 1, 2024. The weekend-long event culminated in a military parade through the surrounding communities and the streets of Mons. This is one of many outreach events that V Corps Soldiers participated in across Europe this year. Events like this help connect the U.S. military with local communities and inspire trust and confidence in the capabilities and skills of the Soldiers of V Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zoe Y. Tourne)
