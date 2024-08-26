U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Partys train with members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Korps Marinir and Japan Self Defense Force during Super Garuda Shield 2024

U.S. Airf Frce Tactical Air Control Partys train with members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Korps Marinir and Japan Self Defense Force during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 28, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Broll by Spc. Noah Carlsson)
|08.27.2024
|09.01.2024 03:13
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ID
