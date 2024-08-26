Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nanda Wijaya, a civilian working as an interpreter between the U.S. and Indonesian armed forces during Super Garuda Shield 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDONESIA

    08.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Nanda Wijaya, a civilian working as an interpreter between the U.S. and Indonesian armed forces during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 27, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 22:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935481
    VIRIN: 240827-A-SA875-3000
    Filename: DOD_110539042
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nanda Wijaya, a civilian working as an interpreter between the U.S. and Indonesian armed forces during Super Garuda Shield 2024, by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    SuperGarudaShield24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download