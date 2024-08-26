2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition M4 range b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors shoot the M4 assault rifle during the zero and qualifications weapons course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 (BSC), the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud)