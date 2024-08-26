Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Hand Grenade Qualification Course B-roll

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands compete at the hand grenade qualification course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935475
    VIRIN: 240831-A-AE781-1001
    Filename: DOD_110538992
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Army Reserve
    Hand Grenade
    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst
    Best Squad 2024
    24ARBSC

