Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Hand Grenade Qualification Course B-roll

Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands compete at the hand grenade qualification course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|08.31.2024
|08.31.2024 17:46
|B-Roll
|935475
|240831-A-AE781-1001
|DOD_110538992
|00:06:00
|NEW JERSEY, US
|3
|3
