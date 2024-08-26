Army Reserve Best Squad competitors participate in a Expert Physical Fitness
Assessment (EPFA) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, August 31, 2024. The EPFA events are a one mile run, followed by 30 dead stop pushups, 100 meter sprint, 16 40IB sandbag lift, 50 meter water can carry, 25 meter high crawl, 25 meter 3-5 second rush and ends with another one mile run. Army Reserve Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers (U.S. Army Reserve Video by SPC Josue Mayorga/Release).
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935472
|VIRIN:
|240831-A-GK700-6696
|Filename:
|DOD_110538945
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment B-roll, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
