    2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment B-roll

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors participate in a Expert Physical Fitness
    Assessment (EPFA) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, August 31, 2024. The EPFA events are a one mile run, followed by 30 dead stop pushups, 100 meter sprint, 16 40IB sandbag lift, 50 meter water can carry, 25 meter high crawl, 25 meter 3-5 second rush and ends with another one mile run. Army Reserve Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers (U.S. Army Reserve Video by SPC Josue Mayorga/Release).

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935472
    VIRIN: 240831-A-GK700-6696
    Filename: DOD_110538945
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

