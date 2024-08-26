Hospital Dogs Help Reduce Staff Stress

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt Col Aja is a facility dog at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. She works with her handler, Lt Col Kristen Shear, a nurse scientist, to help reduce staff stress. People tend to carry stress in their shoulders, so Aja is trained to give hugs, putting her head on pressure points on the shoulder to help reduce stress.