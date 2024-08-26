Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Dogs Help Reduce Staff Stress

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Lt Col Aja is a facility dog at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. She works with her handler, Lt Col Kristen Shear, a nurse scientist, to help reduce staff stress. People tend to carry stress in their shoulders, so Aja is trained to give hugs, putting her head on pressure points on the shoulder to help reduce stress.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 12:14
    Location: US

    stress relief
    BAMC
    service dog
    MHS
    DHA
    facility dog

