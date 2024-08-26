Hospital Dogs Help Reduce Staff Stress

Lt Col Aja is a facility dog at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. She works with her handler, Lt Col Kristen Shear, a nurse scientist, to help reduce staff stress. People tend to carry stress in their shoulders, so Aja is trained to give hugs, putting her head on pressure points on the shoulder to help reduce stress.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
