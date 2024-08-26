F-35B Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240826-N-QR506-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 for takeoff in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 26, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)
|08.26.2024
|08.31.2024 09:48
|B-Roll
|935468
|240826-N-QR506-1001
|DOD_110538857
|00:03:48
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|1
|1
