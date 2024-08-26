NHRC's Brandon Schrome Presents at the Military Health System Research Symposium 2024

KISSIMMEE, FL (August 28, 2024) Research Physiologist, Brandon Schrom from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Warfighter Performance department, speaks about his time at this year's Military Health Research Symposium and his study, Utilizing Wearable Technology to Assess Operational Performance in Unmanned Maritime System Operators. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy video by Amanda Wagner/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 00:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935461
|VIRIN:
|240827-O-MS318-1726
|Filename:
|DOD_110538702
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.