Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 26-year-old woman off cruise ship near San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a 26-year-old woman off the cruise ship Navigator of the Seas 30 miles west of San Diego, California, August 29, 2024. The woman was brought back to awaiting emergency medical services personnel, who transported her to Hillcrest Medical Center at the University of California, San Diego. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station San Diego)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935460
    VIRIN: 240829-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_110538627
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    San Diego
    cruise ship
    aircrew
    Jayhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download