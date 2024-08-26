Coast Guard medevacs 26-year-old woman off cruise ship near San Diego

A Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a 26-year-old woman off the cruise ship Navigator of the Seas 30 miles west of San Diego, California, August 29, 2024. The woman was brought back to awaiting emergency medical services personnel, who transported her to Hillcrest Medical Center at the University of California, San Diego. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station San Diego)
