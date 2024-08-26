Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: 1-111th IN deployment ceremony

    VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Fittipoldi, commander of 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, shares remarks after a deployment ceremony at Valley Forge National Park at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Aug. 30, 2024. Soldiers with the 1-111th IN, also known as Task Force Associators, is deploying to Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Maj. Travis Mueller and Maj. Cory Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 19:02
    This work, Interview: 1-111th IN deployment ceremony, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    U.S. Africa Command
    Deployment

