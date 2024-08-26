Interview: 1-111th IN deployment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935458" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Fittipoldi, commander of 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, shares remarks after a deployment ceremony at Valley Forge National Park at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Aug. 30, 2024. Soldiers with the 1-111th IN, also known as Task Force Associators, is deploying to Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Maj. Travis Mueller and Maj. Cory Johnson)