Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS Commander's Introduction and Priorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Fischer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello provides a video update and
    explains his four priorities for the UNITAS LXV (65) multinational maritime exercise: safety,
    environmental stewardship, professionalism, and partnership. Twenty-four nations have sent a
    total of 17 ships, two submarines, 20 aircraft, and more than 4,000 Sailors and Marines to Chile,
    as the Chilean Navy is hosting UNITAS LXV. UNITAS is the longest-running, multinational
    maritime exercise in the world. Conceived in 1959, UNITAS I took place in 1960. (U.S. Navy
    video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 17:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 935456
    VIRIN: 240829-N-OC941-9369
    Filename: DOD_110538563
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS Commander's Introduction and Priorities, by CPO John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fleet
    UNITAS
    USNAVSOUTH
    interoperabiilty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download