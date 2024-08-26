U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello provides a video update and
explains his four priorities for the UNITAS LXV (65) multinational maritime exercise: safety,
environmental stewardship, professionalism, and partnership. Twenty-four nations have sent a
total of 17 ships, two submarines, 20 aircraft, and more than 4,000 Sailors and Marines to Chile,
as the Chilean Navy is hosting UNITAS LXV. UNITAS is the longest-running, multinational
maritime exercise in the world. Conceived in 1959, UNITAS I took place in 1960. (U.S. Navy
video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 17:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|935456
|VIRIN:
|240829-N-OC941-9369
|Filename:
|DOD_110538563
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
This work, UNITAS Commander's Introduction and Priorities, by CPO John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
