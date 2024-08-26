UNITAS Commander's Introduction and Priorities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello provides a video update and

explains his four priorities for the UNITAS LXV (65) multinational maritime exercise: safety,

environmental stewardship, professionalism, and partnership. Twenty-four nations have sent a

total of 17 ships, two submarines, 20 aircraft, and more than 4,000 Sailors and Marines to Chile,

as the Chilean Navy is hosting UNITAS LXV. UNITAS is the longest-running, multinational

maritime exercise in the world. Conceived in 1959, UNITAS I took place in 1960. (U.S. Navy

video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer)