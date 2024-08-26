Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Message - August 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Isabella Jansen 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, spoke about readiness as part of a command message in Madison, Wisconsin Aug. 30, 2024. The message addresses the importance of having a family and financial plan to ensure readiness when called into state or federal duty. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Isabella Jansen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 19:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 935455
    VIRIN: 240830-Z-GO254-1001
    Filename: DOD_110538549
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Message - August 2024, by Isabella Jansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    WING
    Readiness
    Deputy Adjutant General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download