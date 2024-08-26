Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, spoke about readiness as part of a command message in Madison, Wisconsin Aug. 30, 2024. The message addresses the importance of having a family and financial plan to ensure readiness when called into state or federal duty. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Isabella Jansen)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 19:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|935455
|VIRIN:
|240830-Z-GO254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110538549
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Message - August 2024, by Isabella Jansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.