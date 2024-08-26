Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 4 at MHSRS: Investigating Infectious Diseases

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Agency

    One of the most popular research topics at MHSRS 2024 is infectious diseases because they pose a serious threat to the health and readiness of our warfighters, especially in the remote and austere environments in which they often operation.

    At the Military Health System Research Symposium, it's exciting to see all the innovative research dedicated to protecting our warfighters from disease threats so they can operate safely, no matter where they're deployed.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 18:08
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Day 4 at MHSRS: Investigating Infectious Diseases, by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    medical research
    MHSRS
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes

