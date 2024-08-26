Day 4 at MHSRS: Investigating Infectious Diseases

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935454" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

One of the most popular research topics at MHSRS 2024 is infectious diseases because they pose a serious threat to the health and readiness of our warfighters, especially in the remote and austere environments in which they often operation.



At the Military Health System Research Symposium, it's exciting to see all the innovative research dedicated to protecting our warfighters from disease threats so they can operate safely, no matter where they're deployed.