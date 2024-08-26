One of the most popular research topics at MHSRS 2024 is infectious diseases because they pose a serious threat to the health and readiness of our warfighters, especially in the remote and austere environments in which they often operation.
At the Military Health System Research Symposium, it's exciting to see all the innovative research dedicated to protecting our warfighters from disease threats so they can operate safely, no matter where they're deployed.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 18:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935454
|VIRIN:
|240829-D-UJ980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110538548
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 4 at MHSRS: Investigating Infectious Diseases, by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.