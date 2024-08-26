Day 3 at MHSRS: Human Performance Research

One of our key focus areas in military medical research is human performance to support the physical and mental demands our warfighters face. At MHSRS 2024 researchers from across the Military Health System are sharing their exciting work to ensure our service members are at their peak performance, ready for any mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 18:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935452
|VIRIN:
|240826-D-UJ980-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110538546
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
