    Day 3 at MHSRS: Human Performance Research

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Agency

    One of our key focus areas in military medical research is human performance to support the physical and mental demands our warfighters face. At MHSRS 2024 researchers from across the Military Health System are sharing their exciting work to ensure our service members are at their peak performance, ready for any mission.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 18:08
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    Navy Medicine
    medical research
    MHSRS
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes

