Yesterday afternoon, we wrapped up MHSRS2024. The past few days have been packed with groundbreaking research, inspiring collaborations, and our shared commitment to advancing military medicine.
From behavioral health to infectious diseases and human performance to trauma care, the knowledge we've shared here will have a lasting impact on the health and readiness of our service members.
Thank you for following along and being part of this journey.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 18:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935451
|VIRIN:
|240826-D-UJ980-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110538545
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, That's a Wrap for MHSRS 2024, by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.