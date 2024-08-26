Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That's a Wrap for MHSRS 2024

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Agency

    Yesterday afternoon, we wrapped up MHSRS2024. The past few days have been packed with groundbreaking research, inspiring collaborations, and our shared commitment to advancing military medicine.

    From behavioral health to infectious diseases and human performance to trauma care, the knowledge we've shared here will have a lasting impact on the health and readiness of our service members.

    Thank you for following along and being part of this journey.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 18:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935451
    VIRIN: 240826-D-UJ980-1003
    Filename: DOD_110538545
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, That's a Wrap for MHSRS 2024, by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    medical research
    MHSRS
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes

