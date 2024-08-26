That's a Wrap for MHSRS 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935451" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yesterday afternoon, we wrapped up MHSRS2024. The past few days have been packed with groundbreaking research, inspiring collaborations, and our shared commitment to advancing military medicine.



From behavioral health to infectious diseases and human performance to trauma care, the knowledge we've shared here will have a lasting impact on the health and readiness of our service members.



Thank you for following along and being part of this journey.