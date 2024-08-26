At this year's Military Health System Research Symposium, our best and brightest are advancing the science of trauma and combat casualty care.
On the battlefield, every second counts and researchers across the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim and Naval Medical Forces Pacific are dedicated to giving our warfighters the best possible chance of survival when they’re injured in combat.
The research that's been presented at MHSRS2024 showcases their commitment to lifesaving innovations.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 18:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935450
|VIRIN:
|240826-D-UJ980-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110538544
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 3 at MHSRS 2024: The Science of Trauma and Combat Casualty Care, by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.