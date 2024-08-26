Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 3 at MHSRS 2024: The Science of Trauma and Combat Casualty Care

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Agency

    At this year's Military Health System Research Symposium, our best and brightest are advancing the science of trauma and combat casualty care.

    On the battlefield, every second counts and researchers across the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim and Naval Medical Forces Pacific are dedicated to giving our warfighters the best possible chance of survival when they’re injured in combat.

    The research that's been presented at MHSRS2024 showcases their commitment to lifesaving innovations.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    medical research
    MHSRS
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes

