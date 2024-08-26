Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Patriot Day Command Message

    FORT CAMP, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Col. Sam Preston and Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty ask us to reflect on this Patriot Day by honoring the memory of those we lost on 9/11. Let's stand united in remembering their sacrifice and uphold our commitment to protect and serve our nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 15:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935437
    VIRIN: 240829-D-DQ133-4004
    Filename: DOD_110538225
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT CAMP, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Patriot Day Command Message, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

