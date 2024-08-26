BACH Patriot Day Command Message

Col. Sam Preston and Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty ask us to reflect on this Patriot Day by honoring the memory of those we lost on 9/11. Let's stand united in remembering their sacrifice and uphold our commitment to protect and serve our nation.
|08.29.2024
|08.30.2024 15:22
|PSA
|935437
|240829-D-DQ133-4004
|DOD_110538225
|00:01:03
|FORT CAMP, KENTUCKY, US
|3
|3
