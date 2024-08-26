Developing Tomorrow's National Guard with Senior Enlisted Leader Tony Whitehead

National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead joined the 102nd Intelligence Wing's Public Affairs Office on an episode of the Chevrons Podcast to talk about his story and his perspective from decades of service, and shares his advice for the enlisted force.
SEA holds the highest enlisted level of leadership in the National Guard.
SEA is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., serving as the Chief's principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, health of the force and enlisted professional development.
(Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
