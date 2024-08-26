Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Developing Tomorrow's National Guard with Senior Enlisted Leader Tony Whitehead

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead joined the 102nd Intelligence Wing's Public Affairs Office on an episode of the Chevrons Podcast to talk about his story and his perspective from decades of service, and shares his advice for the enlisted force.

    SEA holds the highest enlisted level of leadership in the National Guard.

    SEA is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., serving as the Chief's principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, health of the force and enlisted professional development.

    (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 13:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 935436
    VIRIN: 240830-Z-TS442-1001
    Filename: DOD_110538217
    Length: 01:01:59
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Tomorrow's National Guard with Senior Enlisted Leader Tony Whitehead, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    podcast
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    National Guard
    enlisted development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download