    BACH Welcomes New Director of Social Work Students

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Welcome Lt. Col. Victoria Ijames, Director of Social Work Students! The Social Work Internship Program (SWIP) is the Army’s formal training program for preparing recent Master’s in Social Work graduates for advanced clinical social work practice with Soldiers and Families.

    This work, BACH Welcomes New Director of Social Work Students, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

