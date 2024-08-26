Welcome Lt. Col. Victoria Ijames, Director of Social Work Students! The Social Work Internship Program (SWIP) is the Army’s formal training program for preparing recent Master’s in Social Work graduates for advanced clinical social work practice with Soldiers and Families.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 12:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|935433
|VIRIN:
|240816-D-DQ133-9008
|Filename:
|DOD_110538165
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Welcomes New Director of Social Work Students, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.