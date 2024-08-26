Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Welcomes New Gastroenterologist

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH welcomes Col. Christopher Cowan, their new Gastroenterologist. The Gastroenterology Clinic treats a range of digestive issues, including abdominal pain, constipation, and swallowing difficulties. We also provide screenings for colon cancer and polyps, all to help maintain your health.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 12:10
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Welcomes New Gastroenterologist, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

