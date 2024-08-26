MWCS-28 Marines receive 2nd MAW commanding general's Cowbell award

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Blake Owen, from Indiana, and Cpl. Kristineda De Las Penas, from California, both digital wideband systems maintainers with Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28, talk about winning the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Cowbell award at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2024. Owen and De Las Penas recently wont the Cowbell award, which recognizes and encourages members of 2nd MAW to actively seek out and implement innovations, improvements, and best practices that enhance collective performance and readiness. The Cowbell award helps 2nd MAW foster a culture of continuous improvement driven by individual and shared excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
