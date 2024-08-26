Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NW Region Warrior CARE Event Day 4

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We are nearing the end of our Northwest Region Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. These recovering service members are learning valuable skills in different areas of the program and will leave here with newly forged bonds and a network of others in similar situations.

    USMC
    JBLM
    Army
    Adaptive Sports
    Workshops
    AFW2

