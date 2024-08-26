Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Conducts Local Best Medic Competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldiers conduct the hospital's Best Medic Competition at Fort Campbell, Aug. 26 & 27. This event proved to be some of the hottest days of summer but the competitors prevailed. Soldiers use this training as a means to test their fitness, Army knowledge , and healthcare under extreme conditions.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 11:42
