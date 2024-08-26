Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldiers conduct the hospital's Best Medic Competition at Fort Campbell, Aug. 26 & 27. This event proved to be some of the hottest days of summer but the competitors prevailed. Soldiers use this training as a means to test their fitness, Army knowledge , and healthcare under extreme conditions.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935422
|VIRIN:
|240830-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110538077
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Conducts Local Best Medic Competition, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.