USAG Wiesbaden Back to School Town Hall - August 2024

On Aug. 29, 2024, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden leadership hosted a Back to School Town Hall at the USAG Wiesbaden Army Community Service Multipurpose Room on Hainerberg, Wiesbaden, Germany.



During this Town Hall, Garrison leadership, directors, and DoDEA representatives discussed some school-related resources all students and parents should know, back to school and summer safety, updates about ongoing public works projects, and more.



The town hall also featured Mr. Joseph Lovett, the Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe East District community superintendent, and Mr. Chris Dickson, the USAG wiesbaden school liaison officer.



(U.S. Army video by Volker Ramspott, edited by Stephen P. Perez)