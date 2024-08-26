Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden Back to School Town Hall - August 2024

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Video by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    On Aug. 29, 2024, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden leadership hosted a Back to School Town Hall at the USAG Wiesbaden Army Community Service Multipurpose Room on Hainerberg, Wiesbaden, Germany.

    During this Town Hall, Garrison leadership, directors, and DoDEA representatives discussed some school-related resources all students and parents should know, back to school and summer safety, updates about ongoing public works projects, and more.

    The town hall also featured Mr. Joseph Lovett, the Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe East District community superintendent, and Mr. Chris Dickson, the USAG wiesbaden school liaison officer.

    (U.S. Army video by Volker Ramspott, edited by Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 05:25
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

