10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - News Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935399" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section hosted the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 26 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment.



Interview Information:



(0:57 - 1:23) - Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci, Senior Enlisted Leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard



(1:44 - 2:04) - Sgt. Jameson Little, Flight Engineer, Headquarters, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(2:28 - 2:40) - Sgt. 1st Class Robert Skinner, Marksmanship Instructor, Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section