10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - News Story

The Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section hosted the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 26 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment.
Interview Information:
(0:57 - 1:23) - Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci, Senior Enlisted Leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard
(1:44 - 2:04) - Sgt. Jameson Little, Flight Engineer, Headquarters, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard
(2:28 - 2:40) - Sgt. 1st Class Robert Skinner, Marksmanship Instructor, Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section
