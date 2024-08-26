Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines prepare for Super Garuda Shield 24

    JUANDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, INDONESIA

    08.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, arrive for Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935391
    VIRIN: 240823-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110537493
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JUANDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ID

