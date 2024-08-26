Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Field Training Exercise

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Strobel 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) members engage in a capstone event of a four day long field training exercise (FTX) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, 29 August, 2024. The FTX tested their capabilities regarding ordnance disposal and medical care, all in a simulated deployed environment.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935389
    VIRIN: 240829-F-DN249-9001
    Filename: DOD_110537475
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    FTX
    EOD
    JBER
    Camp Mad Bull

