EOD Field Training Exercise

U.S. Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) members engage in a capstone event of a four day long field training exercise (FTX) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, 29 August, 2024. The FTX tested their capabilities regarding ordnance disposal and medical care, all in a simulated deployed environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935389
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-DN249-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110537475
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
