Suicide Prevention

Joe Schuetz shares the story of the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Maj. Kelly Schuetz, who died by suicide in 2022. He urges Airmen to seek help if they feel suicidal and encourages others to be vigilant and offer help for their friends. (U.S. Air Force video by Venessa Armenta)
