    Suicide Prevention

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Joe Schuetz shares the story of the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Maj. Kelly Schuetz, who died by suicide in 2022. He urges Airmen to seek help if they feel suicidal and encourages others to be vigilant and offer help for their friends. (U.S. Air Force video by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 19:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 935385
    VIRIN: 240828-F-NF392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110537326
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Suicide Prevention, by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Tyndall AFB

