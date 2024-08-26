Suicide Prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joe Schuetz shares the story of the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Maj. Kelly Schuetz, who died by suicide in 2022. He urges Airmen to seek help if they feel suicidal and encourages others to be vigilant and offer help for their friends. (U.S. Air Force video by Venessa Armenta)