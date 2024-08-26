Coast Guard Sector New York marine science technicians meet with local partner agencies to oversee salvage operations at the Raritan Marina in Laurence Harbor, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2024 following a boat fire that occurred Aug. 28. The Coast Guard is overseeing salvage operations while ensuring personnel safety and that pollution mitigation strategies are implemented throughout the salvage process. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935383
|VIRIN:
|240829-G-YJ966-3340
|Filename:
|DOD_110537260
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.