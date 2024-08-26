video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Sector New York marine science technicians meet with local partner agencies to oversee salvage operations at the Raritan Marina in Laurence Harbor, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2024 following a boat fire that occurred Aug. 28. The Coast Guard is overseeing salvage operations while ensuring personnel safety and that pollution mitigation strategies are implemented throughout the salvage process. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)