Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector New York marine science technicians meet with local partner agencies to oversee salvage operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Coast Guard Sector New York marine science technicians meet with local partner agencies to oversee salvage operations at the Raritan Marina in Laurence Harbor, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2024 following a boat fire that occurred Aug. 28. The Coast Guard is overseeing salvage operations while ensuring personnel safety and that pollution mitigation strategies are implemented throughout the salvage process. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 19:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935383
    VIRIN: 240829-G-YJ966-3340
    Filename: DOD_110537260
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Pollution Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download