Medic Rodeo 2024 Video

Warning: The following video contains simulated injuries for a military exercise!!! Viewer discretion is advised.

The 27th Special Operations Wing hosted the 15th annual MedicRodeo at Cannon AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 12-15, 2024. 18 teams from across the Air Force traveled to Curry County for several days of challenging training scenarios intended to give them tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training.

Eglin Air Force Base’s 96th Medical Group took first place, Ellsworth Air Force Base’s 28th Medical Group came in second, and the AFMS-Cannon-27th Special Operations Medical Group’s team came in third.