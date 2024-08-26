Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic Rodeo 2024 Video

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Gottschling 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Warning: The following video contains simulated injuries for a military exercise!!! Viewer discretion is advised.
    The 27th Special Operations Wing hosted the 15th annual MedicRodeo at Cannon AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 12-15, 2024. 18 teams from across the Air Force traveled to Curry County for several days of challenging training scenarios intended to give them tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training.
    Eglin Air Force Base’s 96th Medical Group took first place, Ellsworth Air Force Base’s 28th Medical Group came in second, and the AFMS-Cannon-27th Special Operations Medical Group’s team came in third.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 18:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 935377
    VIRIN: 240823-F-TY445-1001
    Filename: DOD_110537191
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    medical
    27SOW
    CannonAFB
    Medic Rodeo

