Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR-MEDCOM CG, DCG discuss transformation, technology during ASD, DHITS 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    DALLAS, Texas - The commanding general and deputy commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., spoke about AR-MEDCOM transformation and technological advents during Army Service Day and the Defense Health Information Symposium 2024 here, August 19th and August 20th, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Firework Fanfare
    Artist: Ruiqi Zhao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935371
    VIRIN: 240820-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110537040
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    ASD
    Defense Health Information Technology Symposium
    DHITS
    Army Service Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download