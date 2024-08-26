AR-MEDCOM CG, DCG discuss transformation, technology during ASD, DHITS 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DALLAS, Texas - The commanding general and deputy commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., spoke about AR-MEDCOM transformation and technological advents during Army Service Day and the Defense Health Information Symposium 2024 here, August 19th and August 20th, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Firework Fanfare

Artist: Ruiqi Zhao