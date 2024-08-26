AR-MEDCOM CG, DCG discuss transformation, technology during ASD, DHITS 2024

DALLAS, Texas - The commanding general and deputy commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., spoke about AR-MEDCOM transformation and technological advents during Army Service Day and the Defense Health Information Symposium 2024 here, August 19th and August 20th, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: Firework Fanfare
Artist: Ruiqi Zhao
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935371
|VIRIN:
|240820-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110537040
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.