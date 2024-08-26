U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican law enforcement from Chihuahua announce new targets for "Se Busca Información" initiative, a joint effort to disrupt criminal activities, during a press conference in El Paso, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 16:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|935370
|VIRIN:
|240829-H-FT210-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110537035
|Length:
|00:43:58
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP "Se Busca" Press Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.