Bundeswehr Medical FTX in GTA B-Roll

U.S. Army and Bundeswehr soldiers engage in a Medical Field Training Exercise (FTX) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 27-28, 2024. The exercise, hosted by the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) and the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), included patient hand-off training, whole blood transfusion, and weapons familiarization to enhance combat readiness and interoperability. The Bundeswehr Medical Academy soldiers also practiced English medical terminology and basic combat casualty care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)