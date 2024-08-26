Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bundeswehr Medical FTX in GTA B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army and Bundeswehr soldiers engage in a Medical Field Training Exercise (FTX) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 27-28, 2024. The exercise, hosted by the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) and the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), included patient hand-off training, whole blood transfusion, and weapons familiarization to enhance combat readiness and interoperability. The Bundeswehr Medical Academy soldiers also practiced English medical terminology and basic combat casualty care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 18:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935363
    VIRIN: 240828-A-RX991-1487
    Filename: DOD_110537003
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: MUNICH, DE
    Hometown: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Bundeswehr Medical FTX in GTA B-Roll, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Bundeswehr
    Army Medicine
    Stronger Together
    Train To Win
    combat casaulty care

