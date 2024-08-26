Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Mosaic Lightning Refueling Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Members from the 355th Wing perform operational duties during exercise Mosaic Lightning at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2024. This event was part of a much larger exercise, Mosaic Lightning, testing the capabilities of mission personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935358
    VIRIN: 240827-F-NC038-7562
    Filename: DOD_110536810
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning Refueling Roll, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mosaic Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download