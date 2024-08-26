Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander highlights benefits of cutter presence in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and Cmdr. Jared Silverman, commanding officer, Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907), highlight the crucial role of Atlantic Area cutters in combating Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) during a significant drug offload of nearly $50 million in contraband, Aug. 23, 2024, in Port Everglades, Florida. Coast Guard presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is vital in disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics, safeguarding our nation's maritime borders, and protecting American communities from the dangers posed by TCOs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 14:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935352
|VIRIN:
|240823-G-PJ308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110536600
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.