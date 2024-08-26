Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander highlights benefits of cutter presence in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and Cmdr. Jared Silverman, commanding officer, Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907), highlight the crucial role of Atlantic Area cutters in combating Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) during a significant drug offload of nearly $50 million in contraband, Aug. 23, 2024, in Port Everglades, Florida. Coast Guard presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is vital in disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics, safeguarding our nation's maritime borders, and protecting American communities from the dangers posed by TCOs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Brandon Hillard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935352
    VIRIN: 240823-G-PJ308-1001
    Filename: DOD_110536600
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Counter-drug
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Atlantic Area Commander
    USCGC Campbell
    TCO
    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907)

