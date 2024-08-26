Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander highlights benefits of cutter presence in Eastern Pacific Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and Cmdr. Jared Silverman, commanding officer, Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907), highlight the crucial role of Atlantic Area cutters in combating Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) during a significant drug offload of nearly $50 million in contraband, Aug. 23, 2024, in Port Everglades, Florida. Coast Guard presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is vital in disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics, safeguarding our nation's maritime borders, and protecting American communities from the dangers posed by TCOs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Brandon Hillard)