    Buoys Placed at Slip 3 at Buffalo Outer Harbor

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, place safety buoys at the entrance of slip 3 at Wilkeson Pointe to warn boaters about getting too close to the breakwater, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 23, 2024. The breakwater - with part of it underwater, is in place as part of a district project to fill the slip with dredged material to restore it to a wetland habitat. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935351
    VIRIN: 240829-A-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_110536529
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buoys Placed at Slip 3 at Buffalo Outer Harbor, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

