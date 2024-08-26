Military Health Research Symposium 2024 in Kissimmee, FL - Opening remarks by Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935347
|VIRIN:
|240829-O-XH734-5445
|Filename:
|DOD_110536468
|Length:
|00:10:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS 2024 Opening Remarks by Dr. Martinez, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.