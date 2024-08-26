MCRD San Diego Alpha Company Receiving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935339" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a receiving event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Aug. 26, 2024. During the receiving process recruits are instructed on the rules and regulations while conducting training, have their belongings checked for contraband, make phone calls home, receive haircuts, and are issued uniform items and gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson and Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)