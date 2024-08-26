Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD San Diego Alpha Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux and Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a receiving event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Aug. 26, 2024. During the receiving process recruits are instructed on the rules and regulations while conducting training, have their belongings checked for contraband, make phone calls home, receive haircuts, and are issued uniform items and gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson and Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 12:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USMC
    Boot Camp
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego
    USMCNews

