U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a receiving event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Aug. 26, 2024. During the receiving process recruits are instructed on the rules and regulations while conducting training, have their belongings checked for contraband, make phone calls home, receive haircuts, and are issued uniform items and gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson and Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935339
|VIRIN:
|240826-M-YD788-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110536335
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCRD San Diego Alpha Company Receiving, by Cpl Alexander Devereux and Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.