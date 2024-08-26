NW Region Warrior CARE Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We are over the halfway point for our Warrior CARE Event at JBLM. These wounded warrior attendees are learning valuable skills they can use as part of their recovery. They've also made connections with others facing similar challenges, giving them a network they can use as they continue on their path.