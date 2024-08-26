A series exploring the 11 phases of the U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist pipeline. SERE students must complete 11 phases of training over the course of five months to earn their sage beret’s and the title of SERE specialist. During the first phase, the 66th Training Squadron’s SERE team 25-01 was tasked with managing a small base camp, to include building individual shelters, a fire circle, and caring for livestock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935334
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-DB615-5725
|Filename:
|DOD_110536309
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Phases of SERE Specialist Training: Phase 1, Core Survival Skills, by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
