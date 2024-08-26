Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phases of SERE Specialist Training: Phase 1, Core Survival Skills

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A series exploring the 11 phases of the U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist pipeline. SERE students must complete 11 phases of training over the course of five months to earn their sage beret’s and the title of SERE specialist. During the first phase, the 66th Training Squadron’s SERE team 25-01 was tasked with managing a small base camp, to include building individual shelters, a fire circle, and caring for livestock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 11:38
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    SERE specialists
    outdoor survival
    Class 25-01

