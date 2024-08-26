video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Construction continues at Oswego Harbor, with work on the harbor's essential breakwaters seeing new rubble mount and concrete repairs as needed, Oswego, New York, Aug. 22, 2024. Storms have caused extensive damage to the breakwater, requiring repair of multiple portions of the concrete and stone structures. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)