    Construction Continues at Oswego Harbor

    OSWEGO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Construction continues at Oswego Harbor, with work on the harbor's essential breakwaters seeing new rubble mount and concrete repairs as needed, Oswego, New York, Aug. 22, 2024. Storms have caused extensive damage to the breakwater, requiring repair of multiple portions of the concrete and stone structures. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 10:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935329
    VIRIN: 240829-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110536183
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Continues at Oswego Harbor, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    Oswego Harbor

