Construction continues at Oswego Harbor, with work on the harbor's essential breakwaters seeing new rubble mount and concrete repairs as needed, Oswego, New York, Aug. 22, 2024. Storms have caused extensive damage to the breakwater, requiring repair of multiple portions of the concrete and stone structures. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 10:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935329
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110536183
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Continues at Oswego Harbor, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.