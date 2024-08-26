In this week’s look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff General David Allvin emphasizes the importance of a unified ‘One Air Force’ approach, a new emergency response task force helps bases after a natural disaster, and autonomous aviation technology delivers supplies during a major exercise.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
This work, Around the Air Force: ‘One Air Force’ Initiative, Emergency Response Task Force, and Autonomous Aviation, by SSgt Jazmin Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
