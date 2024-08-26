Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: ‘One Air Force’ Initiative, Emergency Response Task Force, and Autonomous Aviation

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff General David Allvin emphasizes the importance of a unified ‘One Air Force’ approach, a new emergency response task force helps bases after a natural disaster, and autonomous aviation technology delivers supplies during a major exercise.

