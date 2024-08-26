Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. 357th Chem Co. attached to the 479th Chem BN, Chemical attack training. August 28, 2023.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 357th Chem Co. attached to the 479th Chem BN, Conduct Chemical attack training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (Video taken by Daniel Amburg / Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935307
    VIRIN: 240828-A-IE493-7200
    Filename: DOD_110536024
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. 357th Chem Co. attached to the 479th Chem BN, Chemical attack training. August 28, 2023., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chemical attack training.
    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. 357th Chem Co. attached to the 479th Chem BN

