MHSRS Awards (Honorable Mention) - The PMS 408 Expeditionary Medical (ExMed) Team

The PMS 408 Expeditionary Medical (ExMed) team is recognized for a groundbreaking achievement: developing the Navy's first official requirements document for Naval Medicine, supporting casualty care during multi-domain operations, large scale combat operations, and prolonged care. Their work established a crucial framework for acquiring and evaluating essential expeditionary medical capabilities. Through a rigorous Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System (JCIDS) process, they ensured stakeholder involvement and defined essential criteria leading to a $793.5M major capability acquisition program. This accomplishment, culminating in validated requirements, empowers the Navy to safeguard Naval and Joint force health during future combat operations.