    MHSRS Awards (Honorable Mention) - The PMS 408 Expeditionary Medical (ExMed) Team

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The PMS 408 Expeditionary Medical (ExMed) team is recognized for a groundbreaking achievement: developing the Navy's first official requirements document for Naval Medicine, supporting casualty care during multi-domain operations, large scale combat operations, and prolonged care. Their work established a crucial framework for acquiring and evaluating essential expeditionary medical capabilities. Through a rigorous Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System (JCIDS) process, they ensured stakeholder involvement and defined essential criteria leading to a $793.5M major capability acquisition program. This accomplishment, culminating in validated requirements, empowers the Navy to safeguard Naval and Joint force health during future combat operations.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 10:44
    Location: US

